Carol A. Gohman, 84, St. Cloud

December 3, 1940 - February 19, 2025

attachment-Carol Gohman loading...

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Carol A. Gohman, 84, of St. Cloud will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Carol passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at Good Shepherd Memory Care in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Carol was born on December 3, 1940 in St. Cloud to Peter C. and Isabella (Fandel) Gohman. Carol loved her small dogs all her life; they were like children to her.

Carol is survived by her siblings, Peter (Donna) of Alexandria and LaVonne (Mike) Denzer of Sauk Rapids.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Lou Pappenfus, Patricia Klocker; and brother-in-law, Joseph Klocker.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staffs of Good Shepherd Memory Care and CentraCare Hospice for their care and kindness.

Memorials are preferred to the Humane Society.