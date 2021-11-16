Carol A. Dinndorf, 74, Avon

December 31, 1946 - November 12, 2021

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 3:00 pm Friday, November 19, 2021 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Carol Antonia Dinndorf, 74 of Avon who died Friday at her home in Avon. The Rev. Gregory Miller, OSB will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church in Avon. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

Carol was born in Albany, MN on December 31, 1946, the second of five girls, to Ann and Carl Dinndorf. She attended grade school in Avon, MN; high school at Cathedral High School in St. Cloud, MN; and graduated from St. Scholastica College in Duluth as an RN. Her career was all spent in the Twin Cities (first at a hospital; then transferring to home care; and finally, was a hospice nurse, culminating with her position as Clinical Director at Hospice in the Twin Cities.

She enjoyed gardening and quilting (making many, many gorgeous quilts, some pieced by hand). She lived her retirement years back in Avon, living with her sister, Vicky.

Carol is survived by sisters: Vicky Dinndorf, Annette Eiynk, Jo Meillier, and Judy Eiynk; brothers-in-law: Kenny Eiynk and Allen Eiynk; nieces and nephews: Carol, Ben, Carla, Allen, Joseph, Ron, Laura, Lisa, Peter, and Alicia, whom she loved dearly; 20 great nieces and nephews; and one great-great nephew. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Louie.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Ann and Carl Dinndorf; and brother-in-law, Michael Meillier.