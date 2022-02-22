Carol A. Braun, 70, Eden Valley

October 21, 1951 - February 21, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 25, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley, MN for Carol A. Braun, age 70, who passed away Monday at CentraCare Hospital in Paynesville. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Rosholt, SD. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Assumption Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Friday also at the church. Parish prayers will be 4:00 p.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.

Carol was born October 21, 1951 in Rolla, ND to Orphela & Dorothy (Hjelden) Robért. She married Joel Braun on October 26, 2007 in Osceola, WI. They lived in Wisconsin before moving to Eden Valley in 2015. Carol was a child care provider for many years. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church where she served as a church greeter. She helped with the Eden Valley Car Show and Valley Tractor Club on Valley Daze. Carol enjoyed spending time with her family and she dedicated her life to children. She was giving, generous, kind, sweet, empathetic, compassionate and strong. Carol was a great friend who was happy and always smiling.

Survivors include her husband, Joel of Eden Valley; sons, Michael (Cheryl) Robért of Rock Lake, ND, Christopher (Kim) Robért of Mayville, ND and Blake Robért of Osceola, WI; son-in-law, Evan Isaacs of Columbus, GA; brothers and sisters, Duane (Cathy) Robért of Hiawatha, KS, Russell (Mikki) Robért of Wahpeton, ND, Darla (Daniel) Armstrong of Rolette, ND and Dianne (Kevin) Johnson of Rolla, ND; and grandchildren, Jordan, Casey, Emilie, Jesse, Jack, Kendall, Lydia, and many loving nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Michelle Isaacs; and sister, Marie.