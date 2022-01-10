February 23, 1935 - January 7, 2022

Private Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Carl P. Keppers, age 86, who died Friday at Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN.

Carl was born in Avon to Nicholas and Rose (Reisinger) Keppers.

Survivors include his sisters, Sr. Lauren Keppers, O.S.B., Edith Daniels, Irma (John) Heinen, Bernadette Zeroth, and Geneva (Bernie) Burke.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Albert (Erna); in-laws, Ron Daniels, Marvin Meyer, and Roman Zeroth.