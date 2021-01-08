Carl Mitzel, 89, Richmond

May 20, 1931 - January 5, 2021

A Private Mass of Christian Burial, by invite only, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, Minnesota for Carl Mitzel. Carl was 89 years of age and passed on Tuesday at St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. A private gathering of family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m-10:45 a.m. Saturday morning at Sts. Peter & Paul gathering space. Those attending the services must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The service will be live-streamed at www.christcatholic.com (click on SSPP Live).

Carl was born on May 20, 1931 in Ridgeview, South Dakota to Carl and Barbara (Senger) Mitzel. He married Patricia Burns June 26, 1954 at Loring Air Force Base, Limestone, Maine. He served in the United States Airforce Air Police from 1951-1955.

Carl worked for Quebecor Publishing, St. Paul, Minnesota for 27 years. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed collecting coins, rock hunting, jewelry making, camping, driving, traveling, and listening to polka music.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Pat; children, Carlene (Larry) Schoenfeld, Paul, Kathy Clingman, Darrell (Cindy), Anthony (Molly); sister, Joan Loher; grandchildren, Heather (Isaac) Hubbard, Tommy (Michelle) Clingman, Phillip Schoenfeld, Sarah (Andy) Kermode, Jacob (Sarah) Mitzel, Benjamin Schoenfeld; great-grandchildren, Aria and Everett Clingman, Azalea Mitzel and baby on the way, and Rory Kermode; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Barbara; brothers, Joseph, Robert, Jerome, Richard, William and Harry.