Carl John Fuhrer, 50, Foley

October 27, 1972 - March 5, 2023

Carl John Fuhrer, age 50 of Foley, Minnesota, died on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Carl left this world surrounded by family in the Princeton ICU after complications due to his ongoing struggle with diabetes.

Carl was born to Harold and Dianne Fuhrer in St. Cloud, Mn. He worked different jobs till he found his niche as a material finisher at Tuc’s Equipment in Princeton, MN.

Throughout his life Carl found enjoyment in many things including spending time with those he loved, disc golfing, watching movies, fishing, shooting firearms, camping, playing cribbage, and collecting Bengal tigers. Carl loved most animals and had many pets over the years.

Carl will be deeply missed by all those that loved him. He is now at peace and has been reunited with his Parents Harold and Dianne Fuhrer and all those he had loved and lost throughout his life.

Survivors his sisters Christina (Brian VerDugt) Cook and Pam (Les) Scott. Love of his life Karen Fries. Nieces and nephew Faith (Greg) Hunt, Molly Snyder, Ashley Studanski, Samantha Stevens, and Austin Scott. Great Nieces and nephews Layla Hunt, Xavier Hunt, Hope Hunt, Blaize Hunt, Destiny Stevens, and Zander Stevens.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the St. John’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 6855 Golden Spike Road, Sauk Rapids, MN on Friday, March 17th from 3 pm - 6 pm.