Carl J. Musielewicz, 93, Cold Spring

July 4, 1931 - April 21, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 28, 2025 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville, for Carl J. Musielewicz, age 93, of Cold Spring who passed away on April 21, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Kevin Soenneker will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the Church in Rockville. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Carl was born on July 4, 1931 in Flensburg, Minnesota to Teofil and Klara (Ozaroke) Musielewicz. He served honorably in the United States Army. He married Theodora A. “Teddy” on September 14, 1954 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. They lived in St. Cloud most of their married life until moving to Grand Lake in 1990. Carl worked at Fingerhut the majority of his life, ending his career as a Credit Manager. He was a member of Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Rockville.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors. Carl especially enjoyed his yardwork and gardening and had a well-manicured lawn. He was also well known for baking homemade cookies and bread.

Carl is survived by his children, Bob (Pam) of Baxter, Jan (Joe) Naegeli of Nisswa, Dan (Annette) of Middleton, WI, Anne (Tom) Allenstein of Lewis Center, Ohio, Bill (Gail) of St. Cloud and Vikki (Del) Johannes of Clearwater; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; one brother, Bernard (Mary Ann) of New Brighton; and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Teddy in 2008; siblings, Chester, Edward, Gladys, Ted, Michael, Frank, Stanley, Leo, and Clara.