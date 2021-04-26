Carl F. Hoffman, 84, St. Cloud and formerly of Kimball

April 25, 1936 - April 24, 2021

Funeral Services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Messiah Lutheran Church, in Sartell for Carl Hoffman, 84 of St. Cloud and formerly of Kimball who died peacefully on Saturday at his home in St. Cloud. The Rev. Brady Finnern will officiate, and burial will be at Kimball Cemetery in Kimball. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Wednesday at the church in Sartell.

Carl was born April 25, 1936 to Emil and Lena (Maurer) Hoffman on a farm near Annandale. He was baptized on May 24, 1936 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kimball with his grandparents as sponsors, Fred & Rika Maurer and Edward Hoffman. He was confirmed on April 2, 1950 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Fairhaven. Carl graduated from Kimball High School on June 2, 1954 as Valedictorian of his class. He went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota in 1959 and post graduate work at St. Cloud State College.

Carl was united in marriage on June 4, 1960 with Irene Schuldt at Faith Lutheran Church in South Minneapolis. Carl taught school for 4 years at Medford, MN, 1 year at Frost, MN and 34 years at Kimball. He then worked as an educator for the University of Minnesota Extension, Horticulture in Stearns and Benton Counties for 15 years. He was active and involved with the following groups: Lifetime member of MEA and NEA, and member of REAM, MN Landscape Arboretum, Minnesota State Horticulture Society, Newsletter writer for Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society, charter member of the Kimball Lions Club, Alpha Zeta honorary Fraternity – University of Minnesota, long time horticulture guest and area radio and television call-in shows. He enjoyed helping people with plant problems and talking about nature and gardening with anyone what would listen. He was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kimball for 50 years and Messiah Lutheran Church in Sartell for the last 7 years.

Carl’s favorite quotes include: “Whatever you are be a good one!” (Abraham Lincoln), “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” (Cicero), “If you feel like laughing – laugh, if you feel like crying – cry, and do not be ashamed of either one.” (Ny-O).

He is survived by his family who he loved dearly, wife of 60 years, Irene; children, Todd (Lori) of Clearwater; Bryan (Crescent) of St. Cloud; Susan (Troy) Hoekstra of Sartell; grandchildren, Justin, Mellissa, Madeline, Nicole, Jacob, Joshua, Bryn, Will, & Faith,…great grandson, Jeremiah, sisters and brother, Elaine (John) Fahsl of Brenham, TX; Ray (Carol) of Cushing, MN; & Gloria Gasser of Monticello.

He was preceded in death by his parents.