Carl B. Rice, 60, Cold Spring

October 11, 1964 - January 10, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Carl B. Rice age 60, who died Friday, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will begin after 9:00 a.m.in the church gathering space prior to the service.

Carl was born on October 11, 1964, in Superior, WI to Carl and Mary (DeBrot) Rice. He married Sheila Loehlein on April 15, 1998, in Las Vegas, NV. Carl enjoyed traveling; especially on cruises, collecting model trains, buses, and planes and cooking shows. He was a member of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1005, Brooklyn Park Lions, and Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila; mother-in-law, Kathy Loehlein; brothers-in-law, Tom (Bernadette) Loehlein, Ray (Patty) Loehlein, Philip (Kate) Loehlein; sisters-in-law, Lynn (Dale) Schurman, Beth (Dan) Hansgen; sisters, Toni, Joan; and godson, David Loehlein.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bruce, Roy “Butch”, sister, Lynn; and father-in-law, Lloyd Loehlein.