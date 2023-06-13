Carl A. Caspers, 82, Sartell

January 29, 1941 - June 10, 2023

Carl A. Caspers, 82, of Sartell, MN died on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Carl was passionate about those he loved, the amputees he served and a loyal friend who lived a big life. He was a bold thinker, curious, courageous, dedicated, a trail blazer and not afraid to push boundaries with unwavering pursuit to improve the lives of amputees.

After over 3 years of fighting back against a massive stroke, Carl has finally found peace as he leaves this world at 82 years old. Born in Minneapolis to parents Dr Carl and Bernadette Caspers, he was the oldest of six children. He graduated from Edina High School where he excelled in wrestling. Carl lost his leg in an accident at the end of his senior year and this inspired him to go to Northwestern University in Chicago to become a Certified Prosthetist Orthotist. He began his practice in St Paul and after a few years, Montana called and he and his family enjoyed living in the West, practicing there, along with the horses and cowboy life. Family brought them back to St Cloud and he founded Northwestern Artificial Limb & Brace and TEC Interface Systems in St Cloud Mn.

Carl, being an amputee himself, was inspired to bring to his patients new innovative products and ideas, which awarded him patents that impacted and changed lives of amputees all over the world. Along with an amazing team the TEC Interface, Harmony atmospheric technology and the EMS (Environmentally Managed Systems) were developed and are still being used worldwide. He also co-authored a book with Dr. Glenn Street, "In Pursuit of Socket Harmony."

Carl received many awards in his incredible career. In 1995 Carl and his partner Scott Schneider were the St. Cloud and Minnesota Small Business of the Year winners and went on to be second runner-up in the Nation. He was honored to receive in 2001, from the Academy of Orthotics and Prosthetics, the Lifetime Achievement Award and in 2022 was awarded the Titus Ferguson Lifetime Achievement Award from American Orthotic and Prosthetic Association.

Carl married Barb Anderson in Edina in 1962 and they worked together until his retirement a week before his stroke. They had two amazing children Cori and Tony who stayed very close and brought him great joy, As they married and had their families, we were very fortunate to find that they were also amazing.

His many hobbies were met with the same drive and passion to learn everything about everything. Carl was a lifelong motorcycle rider and he and Barb had many adventures around the country with family and friends. These were very happy times for him. His love for old shotguns kept him on a quest for the very oldest and the very best. Race car driving, boating, sporting clays and hunting for very expensive pheasants were also enjoyed. He loved dogs and hoped his current dog Maggie would join him on the hunts but she only wanted to be the greeter. Good thing she was cute.

He is survived by his wife, Barb; daughter, Cori (Scott) Schneider; son, Tony (Jackie) Caspers; grandchildren, Sienna (Joseph) Pesta, Kempton (Olivia) Schneider, Dominik Caspers and Lauren; great granddaughter, Leona. He will also be missed by his siblings Barb Gavin, Sue (Roman) Poetzel, Mary (Jan) Caspers, Mark (Barbara Ann) Caspers, and Karen Curl, along with many other family members and friends.

The family would like to give our forever thank you’s to our supportive friends, incredible caregivers, Centracare Hospice and the staff at St Ben’s Care Center for their compassionate care and kindness. You all brought him through this tough journey and we are so very grateful.

Carl did not like funerals and he said he would not be attending his. To honor his wishes there will be a celebration of his life. Memorials preferred to the Humane Society or the Amputee Coalition.

Carl, you truly made a difference and it is with great sadness that we say goodbye.