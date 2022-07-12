CareerONE Hosts Open House

ST. CLOUD -- Students enrolled in CareerONE had a chance to show off their skills Tuesday.

CareerONE is a St. Cloud-based program that trains over 130 students aged 14 to 17 in three different career tracks, as well as life skills needed to successfully find a career.

Students at CareerONE demonstrate infant CPR.

At an open house Tuesday, CareerONE students and leaders had an opportunity to showcase the program to community leaders and sponsors.

Student Jaydn Agou was surprised at the skills she was able to learn during the program.

Doing all the different stuff, like the health care track, I never really thought I'd be able to be certified in CPR, which is really cool.

Students can focus on one of three career tracks: healthcare, construction and manufacturing, and early childhood education.

CareerONE students in a life skills class learning about payroll taxes.

In addition, students learn life skills like balancing a checkbook and interviewing for a job.

CareerONE Executive Director Tammy Biery explains the benefits of the program.

You know, it really not only helps them learn how to be a good employee, but it also helps them see what their future could hold by taking exploratory options to figure out what good career pathways would be for themselves.

In the 'Big Ideas' trailer, students use virtual reality to explore careers like welding and auto body painting.

For more information on CareerONE, click here.