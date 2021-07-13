Employment Readiness Camp Prepares Students for the Workforce

ST. CLOUD -- Roughly 140 St. Cloud area youth are gaining valuable workforce experience this summer.

Career Solutions is holding their CareerONE summer youth employment camp this month.

The month-long program focuses on skills training, resumes, mock interviews and leadership work for kids ages 14-17.

Carolyn Hanisch is one of the programs Team Leaders. She says the program taught her some important lessons when it comes to what employers are looking for.

It helped me with my work ethic and I took away some important skills for that. I also learned more communication skills and how to be more open to conversations.

Career Solutions has also expanded their program in recent years by offering other activities for students interested in health care, construction, manufacturing or business careers.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

Devon Weberg is a Team Leader and says the program will help you stand out to future employers.

After I'm done with this program there is an internship I get to attend, so that is just more experience to put on your resume to help get the job you want.

Weberg says he's gotten a few of his friends to join the program this year, who are enjoying their experience.

Once the St. Cloud program is completed two more programs will be offered in Sauk Centre and Paynesville.