Career Solutions Offering Help for Job Seekers at St. Cloud Public Library

ST. CLOUD – St. Cloud-based employment agency Career Solutions is setting up shop at the St. Cloud Public Library to help residents who are looking for work.

Career planners with the organization will be operating out of the library’s second floor computer lab Monday through Friday from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Individuals searching for employment can receive help with applications, resumes and cover letters, online job and employer searches, interview skills and other employment-related matters.

Help is free and available on a walk-in basis.

Career Solutions’ on-site Career Lab remains temporarily closed. For more information on services, visit their website.