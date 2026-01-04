ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Does your dog think it is the king or queen of your castle? Now you have the chance to nominate them to be the king and queen of a popular Minnesota event. Nominations are open for the St. Paul Winter Carnival Canine King and Queen.

How do I nominate my dog for Canine King or Queen?

You have until January 11th to nominate your dog for Canine King and Queen by submitting a picture and information about your prized pooch. Voting will take place from January 12th to January 25th, with winners announced on the 27th. Plus, they will be crowned with the Royal Family at 11:00 a.m. on February 1st at the annual Doggie Depot at Union Depot in St. Paul.

What is Doggie Depot?

Doggie Depot runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and there will be a variety of events for dogs and their people to enjoy, like Doga, a blend of yoga and bonding time with your furry friend. There will also be a marketplace with a huge selection of dog treats, toys, and gear, plus a chance to meet local rescue dogs and adopt them.

Union Depot Marketing Director Amy Struve says Doggie Depot is one of their most popular events, drawing dogs and dog lovers from all over, and it is definitely the cutest event they host. Doggie Depot is free to attend, and dogs are required to be leashed.

