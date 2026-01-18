Catch The Excitement As Voting Opens For Canine Royalty
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Voting is underway for a prestigious Winter Carnival honor. Dog lovers can make their voice heard in helping select the next Canine King Boreas and Canine Queen for the St. Paul Winter Carnival. People can vote on their favorite pooch once per day through January 25th to help determine which pet will be top dog.
Where can I see the canine candidates and vote?
You can see all the eligible pups and cast your vote by visiting Union Depot's website. The competition is sure to be fierce, and winners will be announced on January 27th on Union Depot's Facebook page and Instagram accounts.
Then the canine royalty will join the Winter Carnival royal family on center stage for the full coronation on Sunday, February 1st, during Doggie Depot. Doggie Depot features a large pet marketplace, local rescues on site for adoption, and on-site pet experts. Doggie Depot runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on February 1st.
