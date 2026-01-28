Meet the New Royal Pups At The Winter Carnival

Queen Pumpkin, PHOTO courtesy of Union Depot

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The king and queen have been crowned for the St. Paul Winter Carnival.  However, it is probably not the royalty you are thinking of. The Winter Carnival and Doggie Depot have announced the Canine Court for 2026.

Who won and by how much in the online voting?

The Queen is Pumpkin, a 2-year-old Toy Poodle who is a rescue ambassador.  King Bruno is an 11-year-old Boxer/Shar Pei mix and a former street dog from the state of Texas. Pumpkin and Bruno won based on online voting. 2,645 total votes were cast. Pumpkin received 325 votes, and Bruno led the king candidates with 271.

King Burno, PHOTO courtesy of Union Depot
You can meet the furry royalty on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. during the crowning ceremony at Doggie Depot (Union Depot).  Union Depot's Waiting Room will be transformed into the annual Doggie Depot and features a large pet marketplace, local rescues on site for adoption, and on-site pet experts. Doggie Depot runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on February 1st.

