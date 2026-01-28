ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The king and queen have been crowned for the St. Paul Winter Carnival. However, it is probably not the royalty you are thinking of. The Winter Carnival and Doggie Depot have announced the Canine Court for 2026.

Who won and by how much in the online voting?

The Queen is Pumpkin, a 2-year-old Toy Poodle who is a rescue ambassador. King Bruno is an 11-year-old Boxer/Shar Pei mix and a former street dog from the state of Texas. Pumpkin and Bruno won based on online voting. 2,645 total votes were cast. Pumpkin received 325 votes, and Bruno led the king candidates with 271.

King Burno, PHOTO courtesy of Union Depot King Burno, PHOTO courtesy of Union Depot loading...

READ MORE: Catch The Excitement As Voting Opens For Canine Royalty

You can meet the furry royalty on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. during the crowning ceremony at Doggie Depot (Union Depot). Union Depot's Waiting Room will be transformed into the annual Doggie Depot and features a large pet marketplace, local rescues on site for adoption, and on-site pet experts. Doggie Depot runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on February 1st.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state Hey dog lovers, check out this awesome list of the most popular dog names in 2022 for every state, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload. Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles