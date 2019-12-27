Calvin J. Repulski, 93, Sauk Rapids

July 21, 1926 - December 24, 2019

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on December 28, at The Good Shepherd Chapel (325 - 11th Street N.) in Sauk Rapids, MN, for Calvin J. Repulski, age 93, who died Tuesday, December 24. Rev. David Hinz will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at The Good Shepherd Chapel. Interment will immediately follow the funeral in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

Calvin John Repulski (Cal) was born July 21, 1926, in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, the son of Edward John and Marie (Grabinski) Repulski. In 1944, Cal enlisted in the United States Navy. He served 2 years during World War II and 20 months overseas. Cal was honorably discharged from the service on June 5, 1946. He attended St. Cloud Teachers’ College and taught country school for 2 years. On May 29, 1948, Cal was united in marriage with Kathleen French at First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud. In 1950, Cal began working for Murphy Finance. He opened a loan office for Murphy Finance in Emporia, Kansas in 1955, and returned to the St. Cloud area in 1960 when he purchased Mid Central Loan. In 1974, Cal and Kay purchased St. Cloud Paint & Wallpaper, which they operated until their retirement in 1985.

Cal was a life member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Over the years, he served in various positions at Trinity including: deacon, trustee, and a member of the Trinity School Board. Cal sat on the Board of Directors for The Good Shepherd Community, not missing a meeting in his 9-year tenure. Cal was a life member of VFW Post 4847, and a 75-year member of the Sauk Rapids American Legion. He was also a life member of the Home Builders’ Association from which he was awarded the Green Jacket Award for new memberships. Cal was a former Lions member and Sports Incorporated member. He played amateur baseball and was involved with two state tournaments with Foley and Santiago. Cal loved golfing, fishing, and hunting. He and Kay spent 18 years living on Lake Mille Lacs during the summer, and Cal spent many falls deer hunting in Montana and Wyoming.

Calvin is survived by his daughters, Judith Newby (Ron) of St. Cloud, MN, Carol J. Dahle (Tom) of Hudson, WI, and Lynn Repulski (Paul Sprengeler) of Sauk Rapids; brother, Ed Repulski of Sarasota, FL; sister, Marge Ustrud of Apple Valley; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen, who passed away on December 30, 2002; his sister, Joyce Roberts; and his parents, Ed and Marie Repulski.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Good Shepherd Foundation or Trinity Lutheran Church of Sauk Rapids.