Caleb W. Willner, 47, Milaca

June 12, 1977 - February 19, 2025

Caleb W. Willner, age 47 of Milaca, MN, passed away on February 19, 2025, surrounded by his family at his home. Memorial Services will be from 12:00-2:00 PM on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the Borgholm Townhall, 16041 70th Ave., Milaca.

Caleb William was born to Roger and Barbara (Kliche) Willner on June 12, 1977, in Litchfield. As a young child he was brought to the Lord in the Sacrament of Holy Baptism and on May 18, 1992, he publicly professed his faith in the Rite of Confirmation becoming a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. While growing up in Litchfield with his parents and sister, Tiffany, he enjoyed fishing at Lake Ripley, playing softball, wrestling, bowling, and helping his father in the garden. In 2002 he met Dita Gillette and later they moved to Brook Park where they married on September 2, 2005. Together they had two children and then moved to the Milaca area in 2007.

Caleb enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on automobiles, and helping others fix different types of small machinery. He loved to share his hunting and fishing stories with all those who would listen. Caleb went to St. Cloud Technical College for the diesel technician program and then worked for Astech Corp. Eventually he worked for North Central Utilities where he stayed until the time he was diagnosed with cancer.

Caleb is survived by his wife, Dita Willner; their children, Hunter and Elizabeth Willner; his son, Ryan (MaKenzi) Willner; granddaughter, Aurora; mother, Barbara Willner, sister, Tiffany Willner; nephew, Allan; mother-in-law, Anita Lavell; father-in-law, Robert Gillette; sister-in-law, Misty Gillette; niece, Claire; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Willner; cousin, Billy Kliche; grandparents, Don and Virginia Kliche-Toutges and Herb and Grace Willner; and father-in-law, Patrick Lavell.