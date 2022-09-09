CAIR-MN Calling for Extra Police Patrol Following Mosque Attack

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations is asking for St. Cloud police to step up their patrols after an attack on the St. Cloud Mosque.

CAIR-MN says at around 1:00 a.m. Thursday, two suspects (a white male and female) broke into the St. Cloud Islamic center, damaging doors and entering the religious leader office.

Both suspects were later arrested.

CAIR-Minnesota will hold a news conference this afternoon calling for increased security for mosques in St. Cloud and statewide.

This is second recent attack on a mosque in span of a week after Tawfiq Islamic Center in Minneapolis was attacked Sunday night.