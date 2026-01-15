February 3, 1945 – January 12, 2026

Steven “Butch” John Chmielewski Jr, 80, of Gilman, MN, passed away on January 12, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital following a chronic illness that weakened his body but not his spirit. He was born on February 3, 1945, to Stephen Sr and Helen (Gombos) Chmielewski. Word Service will be Saturday, January 17, 2026 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman at 11:00 AM. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:30 – 11:00 AM. Rev. Mathew Langanger will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Foley American Legion and Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Butch was raised in Brennyville, MN, and attended Foley High School. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He lived most of his adult life in Gilman, MN, where he raised a family, owned and operated Chmielewski Construction & Excavating, and was an advocate for the Gilman community as Mayor, softball team sponsor and a variety of other roles. Butch designed and built many homes, sheds, and woodworking projects over the years that highlighted his creativity, especially in problem-solving. He loved to operate anything with a motor, such as his power tools, ’57 Chevy Bel Air, and John Deere tractor and anything else with four wheels. This contributed to his love of road trips where he created memorable family vacations, supported family members in their activities, worked as a delivery driver after retirement, and chatted with new people along the way. He especially enjoyed connecting with family and friends which he often did this over a game of cards, drinking beer, fishing, music/dance, watching sports, bowling, gardening, some type of project or time at the cabin on Eagle Lake. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. In lieu of memorials, donations can be made to the Foley area CARE (Community Action Respecting Elders) group.

Butch is survived by his brother Kenneth (“Gene”); wife Roxanne; children Terri Chmielewski, Steve (Tina Gondeck) Chmielewski III, Tonya (Miguel) Montesinos, Trisha (Joel) Bemboom, Lindsey (Selvin Gonzalez) Chmielewski and Leslie Dingmann; stepson Jacob (Katie) Edson; grandchildren Alycia (Tyler Midas), Megan, Ryan, Addison, Kalina, Andrew, Marissa, Sam, Anna, Bennett, Easton, Anelie, Mason, Avett, and Adler; and great-granddaughter Sienna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Raymond and LeRoy, sister Beverly, son Ryan Thomas and other extended family.