BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes

'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!

"A trooper stopped a 37-year-old man in St. Louis County recently for driving 107 in a 60 mph zone. The driver was suspected of being impaired on drugs. Thankfully, he was stopped before anyone got hurt. Impaired driving puts everyone on the road at risk."

Still, yet another Minnesota driver was SO under the influence enough to not notice that he was wearing two right-footed shoes!



"A trooper recently stopped a 37 yo for impaired driving. During field sobriety tests the trooper noticed the driver was wearing shoes that were both meant for the right foot. If you’re too impaired to put on the correct shoes, you’re definitely too impaired to drive."

Remember a sober ride this holiday season!

Restaurants the St. Cloud Area Lost in 2022