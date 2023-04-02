Driver Hurt When Bus Leaves Road and Lands on Railroad Tracks

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- A bus driver was taken to the hospital after the bus he was driving went out of control and ended up on the railroad bed.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 10 in Big Lake Township.

Fifty-nine-year-old Ronald Buckles of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was heading west when the Motor Coach bus crossed the eastbound lanes and came to a rest on the railroad bed.

Buckles was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Monticello with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

