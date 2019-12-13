Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board Closing 3 Schools

BURNSVILLE (AP) -- The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board cites continued declining enrollment and a deep budget deficit in its decision to close three schools at the end of the academic year.

The board voted Thursday to close Marion W. Savage Elementary School, Sioux Trail Elementary School and Metcalf Middle School, a decision that came after several public hearings and emotional pleas from parents to keep them open.

About 1,200 students are impacted and will be moved to new schools next year.

The school district has lost about 2,000 students over 15 years and its enrollment is projected to continue to drop. It's also facing a $5.5 million budget shortfall.