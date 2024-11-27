Burn Some Calories at the Wishbone 5K on Thanksgiving Day

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's going to be a cold run on Thursday for participants in the annual Wishbone 5K in St. Cloud. The forecast is calling for highs in the teens at start time.

The 5K run, 2-mile walk, and Little Turkeys 1K are at the St. Cloud YMCA.

The cost is $5 per person.

The Little Turkeys 1K starts at 8:00 a.m. and the 5K and 2-mile walk start at 8:15 a.m. Racers will be set off in waves to avoid congestion, with five waves beginning with the fastest pace runners.

Participants can pick up their packet Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the St. Cloud Area Family YMCA, or starting at 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

Registration includes a dry-wick long-sleeve shirt.

