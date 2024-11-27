Burn Some Calories at the Wishbone 5K on Thanksgiving Day
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's going to be a cold run on Thursday for participants in the annual Wishbone 5K in St. Cloud. The forecast is calling for highs in the teens at start time.
The 5K run, 2-mile walk, and Little Turkeys 1K are at the St. Cloud YMCA.
The cost is $5 per person.
The Little Turkeys 1K starts at 8:00 a.m. and the 5K and 2-mile walk start at 8:15 a.m. Racers will be set off in waves to avoid congestion, with five waves beginning with the fastest pace runners.
Participants can pick up their packet Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the St. Cloud Area Family YMCA, or starting at 6:45 a.m. Thursday.
Get our free mobile app
Registration includes a dry-wick long-sleeve shirt.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud's Foley Mansion Open for Holiday Tours
- Caribbean Grocery Store Opens on St. Cloud's East End
- St. Cloud Still Looking for Reimbursement for Trump Rally
- East End Teen Center Looking For New Home
- Clara's House Celebrates 20 Years, Expansion Plans
LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America
Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024.
Gallery Credit: Stacker