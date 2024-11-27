Burn Some Calories at the Wishbone 5K on Thanksgiving Day

Burn Some Calories at the Wishbone 5K on Thanksgiving Day

mladensky/Thinkstock

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's going to be a cold run on Thursday for participants in the annual Wishbone 5K in St. Cloud. The forecast is calling for highs in the teens at start time.

The 5K run, 2-mile walk, and Little Turkeys 1K are at the St. Cloud YMCA.

The cost is $5 per person.

The Little Turkeys 1K starts at 8:00 a.m. and the 5K and 2-mile walk start at 8:15 a.m. Racers will be set off in waves to avoid congestion, with five waves beginning with the fastest pace runners.

Participants can pick up their packet Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the St. Cloud Area Family YMCA, or starting at 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Registration includes a dry-wick long-sleeve shirt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America

Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON