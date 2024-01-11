Buffalo Woman Hurt in Thursday Morning Crash

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when two vehicles collided in Buffalo Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 55 and 5th Street Northeast at around 7:20 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a small SUV was eastbound on Highway 55 and a pickup was crossing the highway from the west when the vehicles collided. Authorities say the roads were snow and ice-covered at the time.

The driver of the SUV, 29-year-old Kellina Samuelson of Buffalo, was taken to Allina Health in Buffalo with non-life-threatening injuries. The pickup driver, 29-year-old Zachary Lauer of Becker, was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Misheard Lyrics From Iconic Pop Songs Stacker compiled a list of some of the most misheard pop lyrics to become infamous for the funny mistakes fans made when singing the "wrong" words. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Glaring Continuity Errors From Popular TV Series Stacker scoured articles, interviews, TikToks, fan forums, and YouTube clips to compile 25 of the most glaring continuity mistakes from popular TV series. Gallery Credit: Stacker