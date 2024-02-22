Minnesota Supreme Court Affirms Ulrich Convictions

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court has released its decision on the convictions in the mass shooting in Buffalo, Minnesota three years ago.

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes released a statement Wednesday after the court's decision which affirms the convictions of Gregory Ulrich for the attack at the Allina Clinic on February 9th, 2021.

Ulrich murdered Lindsay Overbay and shot and hurt four others.

The convictions affirmed were for 1st-degree premeditated murder, four counts of attempted 1st-degree premeditated murder, and for detonating explosive devices.

The Minnesota Supreme Court decision ensures that Ulrich will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

