Buffalo Man Dead, Son Arrested in Rural Aitkin County

AITKIN -- A Buffalo man has been found dead at his rural Aitkin county cabin and his son has been arrested.

The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Daniel Bzdok of Buffalo left for his cabin last Friday with his son 24-year-old Ronald Bzdok.

After numerous phone calls, Daniel's brother became concerned about his well-being and went to check the cabin on his brother and found the main door padlocked with no vehicles around.

Aitkin County deputies arrived and could see a man on the floor through the window.

Daniel Bzdok died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Ronald Bzdok of Buffalo has been arrested.