Buffalo Man Dead, Son Arrested in Rural Aitkin County
AITKIN -- A Buffalo man has been found dead at his rural Aitkin county cabin and his son has been arrested.
The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Daniel Bzdok of Buffalo left for his cabin last Friday with his son 24-year-old Ronald Bzdok.
After numerous phone calls, Daniel's brother became concerned about his well-being and went to check the cabin on his brother and found the main door padlocked with no vehicles around.
Aitkin County deputies arrived and could see a man on the floor through the window.
Get our free mobile app
Daniel Bzdok died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Ronald Bzdok of Buffalo has been arrested.
LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state
Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.
Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.