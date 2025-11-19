BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A car and an ambulance collided in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Tuesday at about 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and John Ause Memorial Drive in Buffalo.

A car driven by a 17-year-old boy was going east on John Ause Memorial Drive when it collided with the ambulance, which was going north on Highway 25.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the car was not hurt, but his 17-year-old male passenger was taken to Buffalo Hospital with unknown injuries.

The paramedic driving the ambulance was not hurt. He's been identified as 35-year-old Jacob Drusch of Howard Lake. A passenger in the ambulance, 61-year-old Jill Henderson of Winsted, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other passengers in the ambulance, a 30-year-old man from Howard Lake and a 36-year-old man from Howard Lake, were not hurt.