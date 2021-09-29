Bryant Edward Bergstrom (Unkie Bry), 78, Saint Cloud

October 23, 1942 - September 24, 2021

Bryant Edward Bergstrom (Unkie Bry), age 78 of Saint Cloud, MN went to be with his Lord and Savior in the early hours on Friday September 24, 2021. Bryant was born on October 23, 1942 to Edward and Naida (Johnson) Bergstrom in Minneapolis, MN. Bryant is the youngest of three children. His family resided in Renville, MN where Bryant experienced his formative years. He was a student-athlete and spent time working at the family owned and operated café in downtown Renville. After graduation from High School, he entered the United States Air Force where he was an Ariel Photographer. Upon leaving the Air Force, Bryant became an Insurance Agent and worked for Horace Mann and John Deere before founding his Independent Agency, Bergstrom Insurance Services. He created lifelong customers and friends through his business as he treated everyone like they were part of his family. Bryant was an active and participating member of the American Legion and the Lions Club and spent many weekends volunteering to ‘flip’ pancakes for the Lions breakfasts.

Bryant’s passion was golf, and he spent many days on the fairways and greens of the beautiful courses found throughout Minnesota. He forged friendships, business acquaintances and memories through his love for the game.

His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his children, Scott Bergstom of Waddell, AZ and Emily Schrader-Pietrzak (Richard) of Foley, MN. Bryant’s joy was manifested around his four grandchildren—Hunter Schrader, Paris Pietrzak, Jersie Pietrzak and Summer Pietrzak. Bryant absolutely loved being a grandpa and it showed. He is also survived by his sister, Sheila Peck of Renville, MN, and many nieces and nephews.

Bryant is preceded in passing by his parents; sister, Karen Bruns; nephew, Todd Bruns; and great-nephew, Sawyer Amundson.

A celebration of Bryant’s life will take place on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at the Williams Dingman Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Following will be a service and small catered reception.