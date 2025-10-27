February 28, 1949 - October 16, 2025

A visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Bruce A. Maalis, age 76 who died at home surrounded by his family. Inurnment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.

Bruce Aaron Maalis was born in La Crosse, WI to James and Cleo (Sims) Maalis. After high school he attended St. Cloud State University before entering the U.S. Navy. He served from 1968-1971 on the USS Ranger aircraft carrier in the Tonkin Gulf and on the USS Saratoga. Bruce was honorably discharged from the Navy and attended vocational school for electronics.

Bruce worked as an electronics technician for several years before going to work for the US Postal Service. He was passionate about “grandpa’s girls,” horseshoes, golf, and baseball.

Bruce is survived by his daughter, Terryll (Gary) Beniek; siblings, David (Denise), Lynn (Carrie), Craig (Caryn), Brian; grandchildren, Kayla, Randi, Olivia; great grandchildren, Rylie, Lillian, Grayson, and Kenzo.

He was preceded in death by his parents.