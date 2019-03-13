Bruce E. Jacobsen, 78, Big Lake

September 18, 1940 - March 9, 2019

Funeral Services will be at 11AM on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Big Lake for Bruce E. Jacobsen, age 78 of Big Lake who died March 9, 2019. Pastor Kyle Sidlo will officiate and burial will be in Snake River Cemetery, Becker. Family and friends may call from 4PM – 8PM on Thursday and one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home in Big Lake.

Bruce was born on September 18, 1940 in Big Lake Township to Ernest E. and Elsie (Huizenga) Jacobsen. He married Diane Nelson on December 7, 1963 at Snake River Church in Becker Township. He was a lifelong resident of Big Lake, was a U.S. Army veteran and was an advocate for historic preservation and protection of the environment.

Bruce owned and operated Jacobsen Construction, and built residential and commercial construction projects in Big Lake and the surrounding area. These projects include the Lake Street Professional Building in Big Lake, Monticello City Hall and an addition to the Wright County State Bank. He also renovated sections of the historic Big Lake school building that now house Big Lake City Hall and the Carousell Works Historic Event Center. Bruce loved to read Louis L’amour westerns, WWII books and he was a lifelong NASCAR fan.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diane; children, Travis (Jennifer) of Big Lake and Rebecca (Guy) Hagen of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Emma and Anna Jacobsen; brothers, Clyde “Jake” of St. Joseph and Ernest Jr. “Ernie” of Monticello and half-sister, Sr. Bernita Lindstrom of Little Falls Convent.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bud and Gene Jacobsen.