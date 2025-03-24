Bruce E. Arseneau, 81, Sauk Rapids

August 13, 1943 - March 22, 2025

Private services will be held for Bruce E. Arseneau, 81, of Sauk Rapids who passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2025 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Bruce was born on August 13, 1943 in Amery, Wisconsin to Edward and Dora (Johnson) Arseneau. He grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Tech High School in 1961. Bruce proudly served in the US Navy from 1961-1964. He married Kathy Voit on February 17, 1968. Bruce was employed as a lineman for Xcel Energy (NSP).

Bruce enjoyed fishing and spending time with loved ones.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kathy; daughter, Jodi (Sam) Heinen; granddaughter, Jordan (Steven) Maus; great grandson, Maclain “Mac”; brothers, Edward (Ruth) of Kansas City, KS; Paul of St. Cloud.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Keith; and sister, Linda Thompson.