St. Cloud — Bruce Calvin Willie, 75, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2026, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Inurnment will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud at a later date. Visitation will be Thursday, September 3, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the funeral Mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Thursday at Daniel Funeral Home.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

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