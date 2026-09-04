Obituary For Bruce C. Willie – 75

Obituary For Bruce C. Willie – 75

Photo by Ashlee Marie on Unsplash

St. Cloud — Bruce Calvin Willie, 75, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2026, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Inurnment will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud at a later date. Visitation will be Thursday, September 3, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the funeral Mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Thursday at Daniel Funeral Home.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Read the full obituary: Daniel Funeral Home obituary

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show

The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

 

Categories: Obituaries

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