Bruce C. Moey, 78, Big Lake

November 25, 1945 - September 22, 2024

Funeral services will be 12 noon on Thursday September 26, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake for Bruce Moey, 78 of Big Lake who died Sunday September 22, 2024 at his home in Orrock Township. Rev. David Johnson will officiate and burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home in Big Lake.

Bruce was born November 25, 1945 in Minneapolis to Willard A. & Marjorie L. (Sundgren) Moey. Bruce grew up and graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis in 1964. He worked at Montgomery Ward for many years until his retirement. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Becker. He was the great grandson of one of the original settlers of Big Lake and he was currently living on the family farmstead. He was a devoted caregiver to both his parents for many years. Bruce enjoyed nature and took many hunting and fishing trips.

He is survived by his brother and sister, Ronald (Betsy) Moey of Minneapolis; Maureen Renner of Hanover; nieces and nephews, Linnae (Chris Switala) Moey, Laura (Mauricio) Moralas, Leland Moey, Kimberly (Terry) Stoltzman, Darla (Jeff) Pedersen, Marla (Jeff) Kryzer, and 8 great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.