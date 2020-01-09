Browns Meet With Vikings OC Stefanski for Coaching Job

CLEVELAND (AP) -- The Browns are interviewing Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski to be their next coach.

Stefanski is the seventh candidate to meet with the team's search committee led by owner Jimmy Haslam.

Stefanski is in his first season running Minnesota's offense.

He was a finalist for Cleveland's job a year ago.

Stefanski is taking a break from planning for Saturday's playoff game against San Francisco to meet with the Browns.

Cleveland is the only NFL team without a coach. The Browns have an interview scheduled Friday with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniel.