The Cathedral Crusaders are headed to the state baseball semifinals after beating Minnehaha Academy 6-2 at Dick Putz Field on Thursday in the opening round of the Class AA tourney.

Cathedral jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and led 6-0 after two innings. Minnehaha Academy scored single runs in each of the third and fifth innings.

DOLAN HAS TWO HITS

Charlie Dolan finished 2-3 with a double, run batted in and run scored for Cathedral. Outside of Dolan's two-bagger, the Crusaders' other eight hits were all singles.

Jack Hamak earned the win with six strong innings and Jake Murphy pitched the seventh to close the game out.

CATHEDRAL PLAYS AGAIN FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Top-seeded Cathedral (20-1) will play against the winner of Thursday evening's game between #5 Cotter/Hope and #4 Cannon Falls on Friday at 1:30 at Dick Putz Field.

The other half of the Class AA bracket saw #7 Windom Area upset #2 Perham 6-6 and #3 Glencoe-Silver Lake topple Aitkin 13-0. The winner of those two games will play Friday morning at 11 a.m. at Dick Putz Field.

The Class AA state championship game is slated for Monday, June 15th at Target Field in Minneapolis.