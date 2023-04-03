Gym Roof Partially Collapses at Browerville School
BROWERVILLE (WJON News) -- The roof of the gym at the Browerville school has partially collapsed.
Superintendent Scott Vedbraaten says on Saturday district leaders learned about the incident. No one was in that part of the school at the time and there were no injuries. The gym has been secured and structural engineers have been brought in to assess the damage.
An emergency meeting of the school board was held Sunday. At that meeting, it was decided, in the best interest of children and to preserve and protect the structure and property of the entire building, that the gym roof be brought down as soon as possible with a controlled collapse.
The rest of the school building is unaffected and remains safe and open. Students are going to be in class Monday.
