Brother Emil Hartman, OSC, 82, Onamia

May 29, 1939 - November 27, 2021

The Crosier Fathers and Brothers mourn the loss of our confrere, Brother Emil Hartman, OSC, who was born May 29, 1939, in Wichita, Kansas, to Charles and Edna (Armour) Hartman. He was one of 13 children. Br. Emil died at the St. Cloud Hospital on Nov. 27, 2021, after suffering a heart attack. He was 82.

John (Br. Emil) attended St. John Elementary School in Clonmel, Kansas, and then entered the Crosier novitiate in 1954 and made his first profession of vows Aug. 28, 1955, in Hastings, Nebraska.

Many of Br. Emil's assignments and ministries centered around Crosier Religious Life as a member of Crosier communities in Hastings, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Phoenix, Arizona, and Onamia, Minnesota. He faithfully served the Crosier Fathers and Brothers through ministry as a tailor, in janitorial and laundry services, construction, heating and air conditioning maintenance, retreat work, and in the Vocation Office of Crosier Seminary. Br. Emil also served in the Development Office in Onamia from 1986 until his death, including 20 years as a director of the Crosier Apostolate.

Br. Emil is survived by siblings, Charles Vincent Hartman, Harold (LuAnn) Hartman, Louise (Tom) Ast, Barbara (Gene) Giefer, Gerald (Sue) Hartman, Michael (Lisa) Hartman; sister-in-law, Rosemary Hartman, as well as his Crosier confreres in Onamia and Phoenix and around the world.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edna Hartman; four sisters: Edna Ann Schauf, Mary Ellen Vanhorn, Elizabeth and Christine Hartman; two brothers: Everett and Robert Hartman; brother-in-law Ernie Schauf; sisters-in-law Dreda and Marlene Hartman.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Br. Emil will take place at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 4, at the Crosier Priory in Onamia, Minnesota, with vigil and visiting beforehand. A luncheon will follow. Burial will be at the Priory cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to the Crosier Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 500, Onamia, MN 56359-0500.