November 14, 1972 - September 22, 2025

Bridgette Lanet (Ray) Heidgerken, 52, of Cold Spring, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2025, surrounded by her family.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 4 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Bridgette was born on November 14, 1972, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. At the age of four, she and her twin sister, Angie, were adopted by Gerald and Kathleen Ray. She grew up in Orono, Minnesota, on Lake Minnetonka, where she discovered her lifelong love for the water.

Bridgette met the love of her life, Gary Heidgerken, while attending St. Cloud State University. They were married on December 11, 1999, at Sacred Heart Church in Freeport. Together they made their home in Waite Park for 20 years before moving to Cold Spring, where they lived the last 5+ years.

Of all of Bridgette’s roles in life, being Hunter’s mom was the one she cherished most. Her world revolved around him, and she poured her heart into making sure he always felt supported, loved, and encouraged. Whether it was sitting in the stands cheering at his sporting events, helping him through life’s challenges, or celebrating his accomplishments big and small, Bridgette’s pride in Hunter shone through in everything she did. Her love for him was endless and unconditional—a bond that will remain unbroken.

Bridgette dedicated nearly 30 years of her life to health care, where she found her true calling in caring for others. She began her career as a phlebotomist, putting patients at ease with her gentle touch and reassuring presence. She later worked in home health care, providing support and comfort directly to patients in their homes and helping them maintain independence with dignity. Most recently, she served as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) in nursing homes, where she formed lasting bonds with residents and their families. In every role, Bridgette was known for her compassion, patience, and ability to make those around her feel cared for and valued. For her, health care was never just a job—it was a way of life and an expression of her heart for others.

She loved the ocean, especially visiting Virginia Beach, Key West, and going on cruises with Angie. She enjoyed traveling to National Parks, time at the North Shore, and creating lasting memories with family. Bridgette also loved music and football, and her vibrant spirit touched everyone who knew her. She will always be remembered for her smile, laugh, sense of humor, generosity, and her ability to make others feel loved.

Bridgette is survived by her husband, Gary; son, Hunter; parents, Gerald and Kathleen Ray; siblings, Ernie Jacobson, Angela (Eric) Carlson, Roger (Traci) Ray, and Betsy (Paul) Smetana.

She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Erik Carlson; grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at CentraCare and Methodist Hospitals who provided Bridgette comfort and compassion throughout her journey.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Freeport.