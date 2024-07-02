Bridge Over Clearwater River to Close Monday

Bridge Over Clearwater River to Close Monday

Image Courtesy of Wright County

FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A bridge replacement project on the Stearns County/Wright County border will prompt traffic to detour around the work zone.

Starting Monday, the Stearns County Road 7 and Wright County Road 2 Bridge over the Clearwater River will close.

Crews will be replacing the bridge forcing drivers to detour via Stearns County Highway 44, Highway 55, and Wright County Road 2.

The project is scheduled to be completed later this fall.

 

5 Types of Fireworks That Are Illegal in Minnesota

 

10 Pick-Up Lines You Can Use To Impress A Minnesotan

 

Cheap Tools That Dad Could Always Use More Of

Filed Under: wright county highway department
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON