Bridge Over Clearwater River to Close Monday

FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A bridge replacement project on the Stearns County/Wright County border will prompt traffic to detour around the work zone.

Starting Monday, the Stearns County Road 7 and Wright County Road 2 Bridge over the Clearwater River will close.

Crews will be replacing the bridge forcing drivers to detour via Stearns County Highway 44, Highway 55, and Wright County Road 2.

The project is scheduled to be completed later this fall.

