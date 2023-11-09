Rebranded B. Social by Brick & Bourbon Opens Thursday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The newly rebranded B. Social by Brick & Bourbon is opening in downtown St. Cloud on Thursday.

They posted on their Facebook page that they will open their doors at 11:00 a.m.

The upstairs gaming lounge will be open daily at 11:00 a.m., except for Mondays when they are closed. They say the downstairs level will now be open for lunch as well.

The restaurant temporarily closed back in August for the revamp.

WJON News first told you about their plan to create a gaming lounge on the upstairs level back in September.

Brick & Bourbon originally opened its doors on 5th Avenue in downtown St. Cloud back in 2019.

