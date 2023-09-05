Brick & Bourbon Shares Plan for Changes to St. Cloud Restaurant

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Brick & Bourbon restaurant in downtown St. Cloud has been temporarily closed for about a month now, and the owners are starting to share some of the changes that they have planned for the place.

Besides getting a new look and feel, it is also being rebranded. Co-owner Gary Sivyer says the new name is B. Social by Brick & Bourbon.

He says they want to create a space where people put down the electronics and interact with each other and play games together.

The biggest changes are coming to the upstairs level which will be transformed into a gaming lounge.

Up to 20 different arcade and pinball-type machines. We are also doing two multi-sport HD large interactive gaming screens, massive screens.

They are installing some games that will be very unique to central Minnesota.

That multisport can work as a golf simulator but also has up to 30 other games, zombie, dodgeball, soccer and hockey. It's really cool and unique to the area, you have to go up to 50 miles to find another one.

Sivyer says they want it to be a place where everyone from families to college kids can come and hang out.

He says they are also offering a separate menu for that level.

Upstairs we're going to do more ballpark food, but with our little spin on it, so a little bit of an elevated ballpark food upstairs. And, our bar upstairs is massive.

Sivyer says they will also be adding pull tabs and are currently looking for a youth sports charity.

The main floor isn't changing its look and they'll still have craft cocktails, but they are redoing the menu keeping the most popular food items.

They are hoping to open the new B. Social by Brick & Bourbon on 5th Avenue in downtown St. Cloud by early November.

The restaurant originally opened in St. Cloud in 2019.

Sivyer says he and his business partner, Branden Warner, own four Brick & Bourbon locations with other restaurants in Stillwater, Maple Grove, and Eden Prairie. Just the St. Cloud location is getting this concept with the new name B. Social by Brick & Bourbon.

