Brick And Bourbon Begins Hiring for St. Cloud Location

ST. CLOUD -- A new downtown St. Cloud eatery is getting closer to open its doors. Brick and Bourbon announced this week that they are starting the hiring process.

Their location in the historic Benson Brother's building on 5th Avenue has undergone a massive remodel.

Director of Marketing Lizzie Spier says some of the biggest changes are on the second floor which is now larger, with a higher ceiling, a new bar, added bathrooms, and new southside windows. She says the owners envision the second floor being used for special events.

Events, and banquets, and weddings and we really wanted to create a space that was perfect for all of that, and that meant some time to really remodel the space.

Spier says the lower level features a new chef's table and a brand new kitchen.

Due to the timing of their opening, they'll wait to focus on the outdoor patio next year.

They are hoping to be open sometime early this fall, but that is dependent on the hiring process and finishing up the remodeling.

Spier says they're looking to fill the open positions with people who have strong ties to the hospitality industry.

We want servers and bartenders and front of the house managers that are excited about bringing people into a space like this and excited to have them leaving ready to come again. Also, in the back of the house in our kitchen, we have a really elevated food program, we have a lot of pride in it and want staff in the kitchen who are just the same.

They are accepting application on-line through their website.

It was announced in April of last year that Brick and Bourbon would be going into the Benson Brother's Building on 5th Avenue.

Brick and Bourbon's first location in Stillwater opened in January of 2018 and their second location in Maple Grove opened last spring. After St. Cloud opens they'll be adding a fourth location in Eden Prairie.