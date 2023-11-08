Update to yesterday's story below. Today is opening day at B Social by Brick & Bourbon!!

Brick & Bourbon in downtown St. Cloud has been temporarily closed for about three months now. They originally opened in 2019 and they have three other locations in Stillwater, Maple Grove and Eden Prairie.

Shortly after they announced that they would be temporarily closing, we covered some of the changes they were planning on making in this story from September 5th. Basically they were planning a new look, a big change on the 2nd floor space and they are rebranding to B Social by Brick & Bourbon.

A post on their Facebook page from November 3rd showed the progress that's been made.

The post announces that they've added 32 (arcade) games, 2 High Definition Simulators with 30 options and 4 Bar TV's with video game consoles. In the comments they also answered questions, saying that along with the arcade games and simulator games they also have pinball machines and skeeball.

Just two days before that post on Facebook, there was an exchange in the comments of the post below. When asked if they had a planned reopen date, the B Social by Brick & Bourbon user responded,

"We are shooting for next week, but will announce when we are 100%. Very soon."

B Social by Brick & Bourbon is located at 119 5th Avenue South in St. Cloud.

If you're ready to be able to explore the newly renovated space, play the games and try some of the food and drink, it sounds like you won't have to wait long! Their comment from above on November 1st saying, "We are shooting for next week, but will announce when we are 100%. Very soon", means there is a possibility they could open this week.

