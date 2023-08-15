A Mobile Chick-Fil-A? Yes, And It’s Coming to Your Minnesota Town!

If you're in Minnesota and you love Chick-Fil-A, but you don't live in St. Cloud, Rochester, Mankato or the Twin Cities, then you'll have to drive a ways to get your fix. Well, until now that is. Because in January they debuted the Chick-Fil-A food truck. And they've been putting on a ton of miles over the past couple months.

WHERE HAVE THEY BEEN:

Bring Me The News shared that their recent stops include Hutchinson, Monticello, Owatonna, Mankato, Jackson, Winona, Fairmont, New Prague, Red Wing, Faribault, Worthington, Albert Lea, Marshall, Northfield, Lake City, St. Peter, New Ulm, Waseca and more. That's a lot of miles!

HOW TO KNOW WHEN THEY'RE COMING TO YOUR TOWN:

Good news if you're in Duluth. You'll get a Chick-Fil-A in 2024 and it was just announced that Alexandria will be getting one as well. However, no date has been announced for that location yet.

So until then, if you're in Duluth, Alexandria or any of the many other Minnesota cities that do NOT have a Chick-Fil-A, at least you can track the food truck through their Facebook page to find out when they're coming through.

HOW MANY FOOD TRUCKS ARE THERE:

There are currently 30 Chick-Fil-A food trucks. But each one serves a different region. So, the one you want to follow on Facebook if you're in Minnesota is the Tri State Food Truck.

As a kid we used to chase the ice cream truck down the street. As an adult, we have a new truck to chase!

This is one of the trucks from a different region, but it gives you an idea of what it's all about.

