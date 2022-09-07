New to the St. Cloud Area? Locals Share Must Try Restaurants

Haven't been in the area very long, which is probably why my boyfriend Jake and I are constantly asking the questions, "Where should we eat"? Neither of us are very picky and we both love to try different things, so what did I do? I turned to the locals via Facebook to find out where in the St. Cloud area should a person, new to the area, go for good eats!

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

The responses did not disappoint with a ton of great suggestions as follows:

I looked and it was voted best sandwich shop, can't wait to taste for myself!

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

This one was suggested by a few (including Carlee above), which speaks volumes to me that this is DEFINITELY a place to try!

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

AND

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

A couple people had mentioned this one to me before in passing and then it was confirmed as a suggestion on Facebook!

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Food Trucks at Back Shed Brewing:

This was what some would say is an unconventional suggestion, but I actually really love it! I went to do a little more research and it looks like they have different events planned with different food or food trucks that come out and you can see on their Facebook what's coming up and you pair it with local delicious beer, WIN!

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Sushi fans? I am one so I know my boyfriend and I will be trying this place especially after this duo review.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

This is not the first time someone has brought up House of Pizza to me and from what I have been told, several times, a newbie NEEDS to get this local staple.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

When I say St. Clolud area, I definitely mean anything in Central Minnesota and I will travel for good food. This girl is not afraid to eat! But this is right down the road, and sounds like it's worth the little drive I have to get there.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

LOCAL:

She had so many great ideas and couldn't just choose one, but I loved the theme here.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Click on each to find them Dolsie's Lunch Box Grille, Jules' Bistro, Kohinoor Bar & Grill, Krewe Restaurant, and MC's Dugout.

Mexican:

When you love Mexican like this guy does and like I do...it's hard to choose just one favorite. Hence multiple ideas here if you love it too.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Again you can learn more by clicking on each of them: Giliberto's, Taco Chon, Taqueria Don Chuy.

I love again that they had more than one suggestion and I'm putting both on my list, how about you?

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

I've been told if you are from St. Cloud this is known as a staple and a must try if you are looking for a burger and fries, plus they have over 20 flavors of shakes, YUMMMM!

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Anyone else salivating after all that, because I sure am. Hopefully this helps out any newbies to the area, like myself, find a new favorite or many favorites to eat, drink and be merry at! Happy eating my friends 😀

