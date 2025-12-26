July 21, 1965 – December 20, 2025

Brian Lynn Bruce, age 60, a resident of Hillman, passed away on December 20, 2025. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at the Page Town Hall with the service starting at 1:30.

Brian was born on July 21, 1965, to Gerald and Vivien Bruce. He grew up in Hillman, Minnesota, where he attended Milaca Public Schools and met his wife and lifelong partner, Vicki Parker, in the summer of 1986. Brian worked various metal jobs in his younger years, and shortly thereafter he and Vicki settled in Hillman, where they made their home and raised four children. At the time of his passing, Brian was employed at the New Freedom House in Princeton.

Brian enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He spent many summer evenings fishing or riding his four-wheeler, enjoyed trips to the casino with his wife, and loved thrifting to collect antiques.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Vicki Parker; daughter, Brianna (Jerry) Schlag; sons, Brandon (Christina) Bruce and Michael Parker; and twelve grandchildren: Brody, Annabella, Kaylee, Robert, Zander, Holland, Riley, Skylar, Austin, Taylor, Paige, and Kinsley.

Brian was preceded in death by his daughter, Dakota; his parents, Gerald and Vivien Bruce; and his brothers, Allen, Scott, Randy, and David.