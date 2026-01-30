St. John's University and College of St. Benedict President Dr. Brian Bruess was born and grew up in southern Wisconsin, south of Madison in the town of Monroe. Monroe is a farming community with quite a bit of industry. It has about 10,000 people and is about 10 miles from the Illinois border.

Education Runs in the Family

Bruess' dad was a longtime English teacher, coach and Athletic Director at the High School in Monroe. Brian's mom was a teacher's aid and attendance secretary at the same high school. He has 3 sisters and no brothers. Brian is the 3rd of 4 children. He says education has been a family tradition and the expectation from his parents is that they would all go on to college. Brian says he and his 3 sisters are very close and they are all living in Wisconsin, near where they grew up. All 3 sisters have worked or are currently working in some form of education.

Early Interests

Early in life Brian was very interested in athletics. He played basketball, ran track and cross country in high school and went on to play basketball and ran track in college. Brian's family enjoyed camping and he loved fishing in the summer months.

Off to College

After high school graduation, Brian selected going off to college at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin. He selected St. Norbert so he could play basketball and run track. Brian indicated it was instilled in him and his sisters that they would not only go on to college after high school but would seek a vocation that can make a difference in society. St. Norbert was a good fit for Brian because it was a small Liberal Arts Catholic College set in a neighborhood. He met his wife, Carol there.

Grad School

Bruess graduated with a bachelor's degree in sociology and psychology from St. Norbert in 1990. His interest was in human development with a focus on college age people. He recalls part way through his senior year when the Dean of Students asked him if he'd ever given thought to pursuing a career in higher education. Brian hadn't, but that opened up the possibility to him.

Brian chose to go to graduate school for a masters in higher education before earning his doctorate. Both he and his wife went to graduate school at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Brian's wife also earned her doctorate at Ohio University with the focus on interpersonal communication and marriage.

photo courtesy of Brian Bruess photo courtesy of Brian Bruess loading...

First Job in Education

The next step was to get a job in higher education. Brian was hired at St. Catherine University in St. Paul. He started as an associate Dean of Students before becoming the Dean of Students, then CFO and then was the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. He was at St. Catherine for a total of 22 years. Carol was a faculty member at St. Thomas at the time.

St. Norbert Return

In 2017 Bruess was invited to return to St. Norbert to become the President there. He recalls doing that for 5 years and enjoyed it very much with no intention of leaving.

Arrives in Central MN

In 2022 St. John's and St. Ben's were looking to have someone become the President of both schools. Bruess says the schools pursued him due to his previous involvement at both a women's college (St. Kate's) and his time at St. Norbert as a President. Brian says he was inspired by what St. John's/St. Ben's had to offer so he couldn't turn them down.

The Family

Brian and Carol have 2 children who the couple are very proud of. The oldest son, Tony is a graduate of Stanford University and is currently a software engineer. Their daughter Gracie, is in her 3rd year of Medical School.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Dr. Brian Bruess, click below.