Brian A. Karnes, 56, St. Cloud

August 17, 1963. - April 16, 2020

Brian Arthur Karnes, age 56, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 in St. Cloud, MN.

A private graveside service was held at North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Brian was born August 17, 1963 in Little Falls, MN to Ivan L. and Jean (Anderson) Karnes. Brian worked as a janitor for many years and helped care for his aunt. He enjoyed holidays and eating. Sloppy joes and tacos were his favorites.

Survivors include his mother Jean Karnes of St. Cloud, MN; brothers Ivan Karnes Jr. of St. Cloud, MN; Daniel (Laureen ) Karnes of St. Cloud, MN; and Bradley Karnes of St. Cloud, MN.

He was preceded in death by his father.