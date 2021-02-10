Brett Larson Show: February 8th, 2020 [PODCAST]

The Brett Larson Show airs every Monday night during the St. Cloud State University hockey season. The show, which is hosted by the team's play-by-play voice Jim Erickson, can be heard on The River 96.7 FM at 6 p.m. Monday nights.

The Huskies split a pair of games against Western Michigan on Friday and Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. SCSU's 12-7 record puts them in third place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Minnesota Duluth currently holds a one-point edge over North Dakota, with the Fighting Hawks having played one less game than the Bulldogs so far this season. The Huskies currently trail Duluth by just two points in the conference standings.

The NCHC recently announced a venue and format change for this year's postseason. The tournament will be held at the University of North Dakota's Ralph Engelstad Arena and will switch to a single-elimination tournament format as opposed to years past when the top four teams would host the bottom four for a best-of-three series quarterfinal round.

The Huskies will play at Miami University Friday and Saturday night in their third-to-last series of the regular season. SCSU will then take on Colorado College in a single game before finishing the season at home against UMD.

Huskies hockey can be heard all season long on the River 96.7 FM.